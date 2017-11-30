GE Power announces layoffs in Greenville

GE Power has announced they will by laying off employees, according to spokesperson Katie Roberts Jackson.

Jackson would not give us a specific number of employees.

She released the following statement.

Based on the current challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders, GE Power continues to transform our new, combined business to better meet the needs of our customers. As we have said, we are working to reduce costs and simplify our structure to better align our product solutions, and these steps will include layoffs. These are difficult decision, which does not reflect on our employee’s performance, dedication, and hard work. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to impacted employees including outplacement and transition support to new employment.