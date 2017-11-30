Greenville-based charter school denied right to leave district

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The South Carolina Public Charter School District denied a request Thursday for Greenville’s Cyber Academy to leave the district.

The school was one of 9 statewide asking to transfer their authority away from the board and to Erskine College. The SCPCSD board chairman says they’ve never had a hearing like this before.

The SCPCSD board chair said the board isn’t comfortable releasing charter schools to new authority and schools are responsible for their success.

The hearing on the other 8 schools is still underway.

DENIED!!!! SCPCSD board says NO to Cyber Academy's request to transfer authority to Erskine College. Future of 8 more still left@WSPA7 — Georgiaree Godfrey (@GeorgiareeG) November 30, 2017