Greenville rape crisis center sees high number of sexual assault ER visits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In a 24 hour time frame, the Julie Valentine Center saw the highest number of sexual assault emergency room visits in recent years.

“It is shocking to have seven emergencies in a 24 hour period of time,” said executive director, Shauna Galloway-Williams.

One of the services at the center is providing support for victims while they get a rape-kit done in the emergency room. Galloway-Williams says the advocates at the center made trips to the emergency room for sexual assault for four children under the age of 18 and three adults.

“Three [adults] were drug and alcohol facilitated sexual assaults of females,” Galloway-Williams said.

They say that number doesn’t include the alleged victim of Marcus McCall, a prominent Greenville developer who was arrested Tuesday for charges related to accusations of drugging and raping a woman.

“Most times when someone is raped or assaulted it is committed by someone that’s known, loved, and trusted by that person and very likely the community,” Galloway-Williams said.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say McCall did know the victim for about a month before the alleged sexual assault happened.

Galloway-Williams says around 80 percent of the sexual assaults cases they see at the center are facilitated by drugs and/or alcohol.

“We mean someone has intentionally given someone an excess amount of alcohol and drugs and has taken advantage of them in an incapacitated state,” Galloway-Williams said.

She says those circumstances could also prolong victims from coming forward even more.

“There’s this inherent fear that you’re not going to be believed, add to that, if you’ve been drugged, and you really can’t remember what happened to you,” Galloway-Williams said.

Advocate say they want the recent attention given to sexual assault claims to change attitudes.

“I really really believe and hope that this is where we shift the focus from blaming victims and shift the focus to blaming offenders,” Galloway-Williams said.

Galloway-Williams says that change starts in the home and educating the youth early about delayed gratification.