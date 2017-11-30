Greer Memorial Hospital collects 38k diapers for non-profit

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Memorial Hospital has collected more than 38,000 diapers to donate to the Diaper Bank of the Carolinas.

They say the diapers were collected from employees and people in the community.

The non-profit gives the diapers to community agencies, including Nurse-Family Partnership, according to the hospital.

Ernestine Whittenberg, a former Greenville Health System nurse, started the non-profit to provide diapers for families needing help, according to the hospital.

The hospital says it is recommended that a child’s diapers be changed 10 – 12 times a day.