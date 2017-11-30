Man accused of selling ecstasy to undercover agent in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for selling Ecstasy near Clemson University in October.

According to Clemson Police, Pierre S. Davis of Seneca sold Ecstasy to an undercover State Law Enforcement Division agent but was able to run away after resisting arrest.

Davis was taken into custody Thursday by the SLED Fugitive Task Force.

Davis is charged with Distribution of Ecstasy, Distribution of Ecstasy within Proximity of Clemson University, and Resisting Arrest.

Davis is being held in the Clemson Law Enforcement Center on $26,000 bond.