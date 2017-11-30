Man choked, punched, headbutted woman in Oconee Co., warrant says

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is behind bars after deputies say he choked, punched, and headbutted a woman in his home.

30-year-old Eduardo Agustin Flores is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.

According to the warrant, Flores dragged the victim by her hair to a bedroom, held a razor knife and threatened to cut her face.

Warrants also say that Flores choked her twice to the point of nearly passing out, punched her, and headbutted her. The warrant also says he threatened to rape her.

The assault happened on November 21, according to the warrant.

Flores was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.