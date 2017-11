UNION, SC (WSPA) – Michelin is hiring workers for its Spartanburg facility.

The company will have a recruitment event at the National Guard Armory in Union from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The armory is located at 165 Industrial Park Road.

Michelin is hiring production and maintenance workers.

Applicants will be interviewed on a first come, first served basis.

To apply online visit www.readysc.org/michelin and select the Spartanburg location.