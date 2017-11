GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Drivers who travel the I-85/385 interchange will notice more changes.

A new I-385 Northbound ramp is expected to open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

It’s the latest development in the 85-385 Gateway Project.

Project officials say the new exit to I-85 North from I-385 Northbound will shift about a mile south of the current exit ramp. The new exit will also share access to Woodruff Road, and a new bridge will open over Garlington Road.

