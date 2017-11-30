More than 600 bindles of heroin seized in NC drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a heroin distribution investigation, according the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said in a news release Wednesday night that three arrests had been made following a two-month investigation into heroin distribution at a home located at 8766 Mill Branch Road in Rocky Mount by the home’s resident, 31-year-old Kareem Supreme Pierce.

Members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at the home and during the execution of the warrant, another male — Marquavious Carr — was meeting with Pierce in the driveway of the home, the sheriff’s office said. As officers approached the home, Pierce fled on food toward a nearby field. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Carr, 29, started to drive away in the vehicle that he was already in. While pulling out of the driveway, he attempted to run over a member of the task force, the sheriff’s office said. The officer was able to jump out of the way, “but contact was made with the vehicle as it pulled onto School Street,” the release said.

Carr then led officers on a short pursuit until he wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Mill Branch Road and School Street.

He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Officers who had remained at the scene then approached the home and found Carr’s girlfriend, Shana Worthington, 28, and her 4-year-old child inside.

Once inside the home, officers executed the search warrant and seized the following items from the home, as well as in Carr’s vehicle:

111 bindles of Heroin (two bricks, one bundle and one bindle)

13.7 grams powder Cocaine

13.7 grams Crack Cocaine

.01 grams Cocaine residue

17 grams Marijuana

2 Xanax pills

1 Oxycodone pill

Black digital scales

2 Black LG phone

Green smoking pipe

$755.00 U.S. Currency

Assorted ammunition

Black Springfield .357 caliber Handgun. Serial #US338764.

Stevens 12-gauge double barrel Stevens shotgun. No Serial number.

Items located and seized in Marquavious Carr’s Nissan Altima:

10 bricks Heroin (500 bindles)

$1,223 U.S. Currency

Carr was charged with one count of assault on government official, felony flee to elude arrest, maintaining vehicle for controlled substance, outstanding warrant for flee to elude arrest/Sharpsburg Police Department, parole absconder, violation/N.C. Probation and Parole, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, resist public officer, trafficking heroin by possession, and trafficking heroin by transportation. He received a $350,000 secured bond.

Kareem Supreme Pierce was charged with one count of maintain dwell/place for controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, possession firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, simple possession schedule II, simple possession schedule IV, and trafficking heroin by possession. He received a $250,000 secured bond.

Shana Mishele Worthington was charged with one count of felony possession cocaine, possession drug paraphernalia, possession marijuana up to 1/2 oz. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

All three of the defendants have their first court appearances scheduled for today in the Nash County Courthouse.