Salvation Army in desperate need of Angel Tree donations

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Salvation Army Angel Tree program says they are in desperate need of new clothing, garments, shoes, and coats for kids.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union counties says their supply of clothing is nearly exhausted.

“We are serving approximately 900 more children then we did in 2016. Our clothing supply is almost bare and we hope the people in our community will help provide much needed clothing items to for Christmas,” says Corps Officer Lt. Katie Tate.

The Salvation Army says they will assist in providing gifts, including clothing, to over 2,500 children in Spartanburg and Union counties.

Donations can be brought to the Salvation Army Community Center at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg from 10:00am to 7:00pm from Monday through Friday.