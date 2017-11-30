Schedule of holiday events across area

There are lots of Christmas events happening across the area. Here’s a list of some of the parades, tree lightings, and holiday festivals:

Anderson:

-Anderson city Christmas tree lighting/Piedmont Natural Gas Holiday Walk and Tree Lighting, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Anderson

-City of Anderson Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Anderson

-Anderson County Christmas Parade, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., Starts at Anderson Civic Center balloon launch field

Blacksburg:

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2pm

Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square

Boiling Springs:

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10am at Boiling Springs Community Park

https://www.facebook.com/events/1537172409711065/

Campobello:

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3pm Christmas Parade

Central:

Friday, December 1 at 6:30 PM.

The Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 PM from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church on Pepper Street, turn left on to E. Main Street, go through downtown and end on W. Main Street near the cemetery.

Chesnee:

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30pm

-Tree Lighting at CADA Park

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2pm

Christmas Parade

Clemson:

Friday, December 1st, 2017

Clemson Farmers Market

Christmas on the Green & Holiday Market

3 pm to 6 pm

Rain or Shine

Patrick Square Village Green

578 Issaqueena Trail, Clemson

Parade: Tuesday, Dec. 5

City of Clemson’s 24th annual Holiday Parade starts at 6 pm

College Avenue Highway 93 to Strode Circle

Theme: Holiday Traditions

Pre-parade activities begin at 5 pm

Fountain Inn:

November 30 – December 16

Christmas “Inn” Our Town

Schedule of Events

11/30-12/3: Service “Inn” Our Town

Nov 30th – Tree lighting

· 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM

· Location – City Hall Grounds

Carriage rides start at 5 PM and end at 9 PM

Santa’s workshop located on the Corner of Trade Street and Main Street 5 PM – 9PM

Gingerbread house drop-off at the Fountain Inn museum – 12 PM

Dec 1st – Charity Fair

· Toy’s for Tot’s drop off site (drop off time from 5 PM – 9 PM) – Farmer’s Market

· Local charities, non-profit organizations and the Fountain Inn Fire & Police will have tables set up in the Farmer’s Market, highlighting programs, service, and site drop off for their service project. 5 PM – 9PM

More info: https://www.fountaininn.org/christmas-inn-our-town-.html

Gaffney:

Friday night, December 8th

Christmas parade at 6:00pm through historical downtown Gaffney

Begins at Thomson Park and Park Place on South Limestone Street and travels up Limestone Street to disburse at Railroad Avenue.

Christmas on Limestone festivities follow the parade with the official lighting of the Christmas tree, special shopping promotions, entertainment, Santa and much more. Food options will be available at downtown restaurants. Christmas on Limestone will take place from 7:00pm – 9:00pm.

For additional information on any Christmas event, please visit www.getintogaffney.com or www.facebook.com/GaffneySCEvents/ or contact the Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery at 864-487-6244 or events@getintogaffney.com.

Greer:

Friday, December 1 at 5 PM – 7:30PM

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Greer City Park

301 E Poinsett St, Greer, SC 29651, Greer, South Carolina

Holiday Craft Stations

Inflatables

Greer Relief S’mores

Performances will take place on the amphitheater from 5:00pm-7:15pm.

Santa will arrive at the park at 7:15pm.

Parade: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30pm

This year’s theme, Christmas at the Movies, invites participants to put their favorite holiday films on display as the parade begins at 2:30 p.m. and moves along the 1.1 mile route down W. Poinsett St. to N. Main St. and Cunningham Dr.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/CityofGreerEventsCenter

Greenville:

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6PM Poinsettia Christmas Parade

The one-mile parade route will stretch from Augusta Street to North Street on Main Street and feature musical marching groups, elaborately decorated floats and, of course, Santa Claus. The parade is free to the public and spectators will find ample places to view the parade, with prime seating located from the Main Street Bridge south toward Falls Park.

More info: http://www.greenvillesc.gov/1330/Poinsettia-Christmas-Parade

Haywood Mall in Greenville:

Tree Lighting, Friday, December 1 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Featuring live entertainment headlined by Steel Toe Stiletto, local food, a kid’s zone and more, attendees will experience the magic when Santa arrives at 8:30 p.m. to light the 30-foot cedar tree. The Holiday Tree will be located between Macy’s and Sears for shoppers to enjoy throughout the holiday season!

Inman:

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-6pm

Christmas Parade downtown

Light up Inman from 6-7pm

Landrum:

Thursday, December 7 at 6 PM – 8 PM

Landrum Christmas Parade and Stroll with your family and friends. Shopping, Hometown Parade, Music, Food Trucks, Dance Troop, and Santa. Bring your family to the Santa house for great family pictures.

https://www.facebook.com/events/161552997921706/

Lyman and Wellford:

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10am-11am

The Lyman, Wellford Christmas Parade will be held in the town of Lyman on Saturday December 9th at 10:00am. Also after the parade the town will be hosting Pictures with Santa at Pacific Place 59 Groce Rd. Pictures will be after the parade has ended and as soon as Santa can get there. Pictures will be $7.00 for a 5×7 with Santa.

https://www.facebook.com/events/120424328653080/

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9am-6pm

Holiday Fair at Pacific Place in Lyman

Mauldin:

Mauldin City Christmas Parade will be Saturday December 2, 2017 at 2pm.

It will start at Mauldin High school, travel E. Butler Rd then end at Mauldin Cultural Center.

E. Butler Rd will be closed starting at approximately 145pm. Expect traffic congestion in this area during this time!

More info: Https://www.facebook.com/MauldinPolice/photos/a.616565808398513.1073741826.111265265595239/1527767060611712/?type=3&theater

Pacolet:

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10am-12pm

Christmas Parade from Pacolet Elementary on W. Main Street down Highway 150 to Highway 9 and ends at TW Edwards Center

Following the parade, there will be a special visit from Santa at Santa’s Workshop in TW Edwards Recreation Center.

https://www.facebook.com/events/776252742559342/

Spartanburg:

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 – 6:30 PM Christmas parade

http://www.spartanburgjaycees.net/christmas-parade/about_the_parade/

Tryon:

Friday, Dec. 1 5-8pm

Christmas Stroll in downtown Tryon

https://www.facebook.com/events/824134361081460/

Union:

Friday. Dec. 1 from 6-9pm

A Union County Christmas: Past, Present & Future

-lighted Christmas parade

-tree lighting on the courthouse lawn

-santa will be at Main Street Junction

-storyteller-food, entertainment and downtown shopping

-carriage and wagon rides

More info: http://www.unionsc.com/page/140004376/140049745/2017-Christmas-Parade-and-Openhouse

Woodruff:

Sunday, Dec. 1

Christmas Parade from 3-4pm

If you don’t see your town’s event, please email assignmentdesk@wspa.com.