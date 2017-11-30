Suspected Florida serial killer to make first court appearance

Related Coverage Florida police arrest suspected serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Suspected serial killer Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, will make his initial court appearance Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder.

Donaldson was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of killings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

He’s accused in the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton who were shot within a half mile of each other.

Donaldson was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder; if convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Police said the break in the case came Tuesday at a Ybor City McDonald’s after Donaldson gave his handgun—identified in a police report as a loaded .40-caliber Glock—in a food bag to a coworker, who turned the gun over to police.

According to an arrest affidavit, the gun confiscated Tuesday contained five unfired rounds of SIG brand Smith and Wesson .40 bullets, a direct match to the fired cartridge casings recovered from all four murder scenes.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Donaldson admitted that he owned the gun, but did not admit to the murders.

Cell phone records obtained by detectives showed Donaldson was within minutes of the first three murders and that his cell phone was geographically associated with cell towers in the area.

Police received more than 5,000 tips connected to the case.

“For the community’s safety, we will be seeking that the defendant be held without bond,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Donaldson is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 8 a.m. Thursday.