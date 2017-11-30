2 area house fires caused by space heaters

Two area house fires Thursday morning were caused by space heaters, according to the corresponding fire departments.

A fire broke out on the 400 block of Kraft Street in Gaffney around 3 a.m. The fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to a couch, according to Gaffney Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano.

An elderly couple escaped the home.

Thursday morning smoke was also seen pouring out of an Asheville home. Firefighters say a space heater malfunctioned in the bedroom, catching the room on fire.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, 84% of annual deaths are from fires.

Firefighters remind you to keep all belongings at least 3 feet away from a space heater. They also say not to use an inexpensive or old extension cord to plug into the space heater.

Surge protectors can also be dangerous for space heaters, as they can overheat and melt while conducting the power.

Firefighters recommend plugging space heaters directly into an outlet.