Upstate Falls At UNCA

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Ahmad Thomas had a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, MaCio Teague scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and UNC Asheville used two big runs to pull away for an 82-70 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Teague was 7-of-11 shooting, including a career-high tying six 3-pointers, and Jonathan Baehre had career highs of 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for UNC Ashville (5-2).

Teague hit three 3s for the first nine points in a 17-4 run that made it 67-49 with nearly nine minutes left and the Bulldogs held on from there. Upstate missed all four of its field-goal attempts, and committed four turnovers, during that stretch. Teague added another 3 and Thomas followed less than a minute later with his own to cap the spurt.

Ramel Thompkins had 15 points and Mike Cunningham scored 13 – on combined 7-of-19 shooting – for the Spartans (3-6).

UNC Ashville used a 20-2 run to lead 23-12 midway through the first half and made 28 of 56 from the field, including a season-high 13 3s on 23 attempts. The Bulldogs have shot 24 of 42 (57.1 percent) combined from 3 in the last two games.

