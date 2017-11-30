Victim’s family speaks after deadly shooting arrests

Related Coverage 3 charged with murder in shooting of Spartanburg teen

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is heartbroken after a deadly shooting this week.

Spartanburg Police announced Thursday three people are now charged with murder in the death of Kiyounnie Jackson.

“Kiyounnie was funny, he was outgoing – a people’s person, he always wanted someone to smile,” said older sister Ambra McCreary, who said Jackson had her name tattooed on him. “I got his name tattooed on my shoulder so we were real close.”

It’s been three days since Spartanburg police said Jackson was shot multiple times and found dead inside a home on Fisher Avenue.

“I miss his smile, I miss him aggravating me,” said Jackson’s mother Wilma Moore. “He was a good, good person.”

Three people are now charged in Jackson’s death. The Spartanburg High School graduate was 19 years old, and relatives said he played cornerback on the football team.

“It’s been a lot of long hours, a lot of phone calls,” said Spartanburg Police Lieutenant Doug Harwell. “We got some information that led us to Union County – and Union County we could ask for no better cooperation.”

An incident report says union county deputies went to a home in the 800 block of south Jonesville Highway Wednesday after a juvenile texted her mother saying she was being held against her will by Derrick Bennett, Junior, one of the three people charged with Jackson’s murder.

Bennett was arrested. Deputies say he had a stolen gun and gave false information.

“That was a turning point for the investigation,” said Lt. Harwell.

Investigators say Bennett’s alleged victim was Regina Nicole Foster. She’s now also charged with murder along with third suspect – Jacory Foster. Our cameras were rolling as he was taken away from the Spartanburg police department.

It’s a murder charge Jackson’s family says is bittersweet.

“I’m grateful. I thank God that they arrested those three people,” said McCreary. “But it’s just like – our lives are ruined.”

They’ll now spend the holidays around the Christmas tree he wanted.

“We put it up and he saw it like that before he went to work Sunday night but he never came back home,” said Moore. “So that’s how I’m leaving it – I’m not going to do anything to it.”

Sheriff David Taylor in Union County says investigators are still working to find out if Regina Foster was being held against her will.

The Spartanburg police department says they’re anticipating more arrests.

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday in Jackson’s honor.

It’ll be at 347 Beacon Street in Spartanburg starting at 7:00 p.m.