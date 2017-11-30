Deputies asking for tips in homicide of Westminster woman

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) — A 74-year-old Westminster woman’s death has been ruled a homicide days after she was found dead in her home.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the victim’s body was discovered Sunday inside her home on Creekwood Lane.

The victim is identified as Joann G. McCarthy.

Addis said McCarthy, a widow who lived alone, had an extensive medical history and emergency responders and investigators saw no obvious injuries when they responded to the home after a 9-1-1 call was placed.

Addis said a questionable injury found in a secondary exam on Monday prompted investigators to look deeper into McCarthy’s death.

An autopsy on Wednesday revealed that McCarthy died of a single gunshot injury, Addis said.

Investigators think she died early Sunday morning.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death.

No arrests have been announced.

On Thursday morning, deputies said further details would not be released in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Deputies ask anyone who may have information about McCarthy’s death to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.