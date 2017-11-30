Wofford Holds Off Coastal Carolina

Wofford Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Behind 26 points from Fletcher Magee and a career high 16 from Trevor Stumpe, the Wofford men’s basketball team picked up its first road win of the season with an 87-81 victory at Coastal Carolina. With the win, Wofford improves to 4-4 on the season, while Coastal Carolina falls to 3-4. Wofford has been Coastal Carolina in back to back years, both on the road, after emerging victorious in a close one, 75-74, last season.

It’s about finding ways to win and we did that tonight,” said head coach Mike Young. “I’m proud of the guys.”

Four Terriers scored in double-figures to pace a well-balanced scoring performance. Magee scored 26 on 10-14 shooting and was a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc. He also added a game high seven assists, a new career high for the junior. Magee has 20+ points for the fifth time in Wofford’s eight games and has moved into 25th place on the all-time scoring list with 1,236 points.

Stumpe followed with a career high 16 points in just 21 minutes of action. The sophomore guard was 5-7 from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc, also a career high for made three’s. Matthew Pegram scored 14 points and pulled down a team high seven rebounds. He added two assists, one steal, and took two charges within the first three minutes of the game.

“We don’t win this game without Stumpe,” said Young. “He played really well and really hard and I knew he was going to help our team win when we got him back healthy.”

Cameron Jackson was the fourth Terrier in double-digits. He was 4-6 from the floor and added 11 points in 21 minutes. Storm Murphy scored seven points, sinking two threes and a free throw. The freshman hadn’t scored in the three previous contests.

After scoring just 13 threes in the last two contests combined, Wofford erupted for 14 three’s in the win. Wofford has scored more than 10 three’s in five of the eight games this year. Wofford also had 34 turnovers to just 18 assists in the last two games, both losses, and looked back to normal tonight with 17 assists to just 13 turnovers.

Overall, Wofford shot 54.9% in the game, the Terriers’ highest field goal percentage all season. The halves were balanced as Wofford shot 55.2% in the first half and 54.5% in the second half. Wofford held Coastal to 46.3%. The Terriers led 38:02 of the 40 minutes and led by as many as 13 midway through the second half.

After three consecutive road games, Wofford returns home for the next two contests. Next up, Wofford hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The Terriers also host Johnson & Wales University on Saturday, Dec. 9 before hitting the road again.

“It’s nice to have five practices before facing Georgia Tech,” noted Young. “We need time on the practice floor so we can sharpen the saw a little bit, but this will go a long way in the next tick up for this club. We came in today and responded after not playing like our normal group on Sunday at Asheville and I’m happy to see this response.”