Wife guilty of husband’s murder in Cowpens

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has been found guilty of murdering her estranged husband by running him over.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says the jury found 27-year-old Angelita Wright guilty in the murder of Brent Lee Tessnear, Thursday afternoon.

Cowpens police charged Wright with hit-and-run resulting in death. She was later charged with murder, along with Mark Brandon Blackwood.

Spartanburg County deputies say Blackwood owned the truck and was a passenger in the vehicle when Wright intentionally ran over Tessnear.

The Herald-Journal reports that Joel Kozak, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, told jurors Monday that Wright said she was going to kill Tessnear just hours before the crash.

Wright’s attorney told the jury that Blackwood’s story was inconsistent, the newspaper reports.