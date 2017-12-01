2 arrested for prostitution in Ingles parking lot say Seneca Police

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested on prostitution charges, according to Seneca Police.

The report says the incident happened in the Ingles parking lot in Seneca on 11/30 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation was “complaint based” and conducted by their Narcotics/Vice Unit.

They say Sierra Ashley Weathersbee, 25, arranged to meet with an undercover officer for the purpose of providing sex for money and was arrested.

Carl Alexander Phillips, 41, was also arrested at the scene for facilitating the transaction and was also charged with Prostitution, according to police. Phillips was also charged with Driving Under Suspension

Both have bonded out.