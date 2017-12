GREENWOOD (WSPA) – Four students were injured in a school bus accident Friday morning in Greenwood.

A Greenwood County School District 50 spokesman says an Emerald High School student drove a car that hit the bus on Northside Drive West in front of Northside Baptist Church around 9:00 a.m.

Three students on the bus received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The high school student was also taken to the hospital.