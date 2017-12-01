700 volunteers help search for NC AMBER Alert girl Mariah Woods

The FBI says more than 700 volunteers showed up to help search for missing NC AMBER Alert girl Mariah Woods.

They say the search was finished more quickly than anticipated because of the massive support from the community.

The FBI is now making plans for others sites to search.

They say a few items were flagged by volunteers, but they are not believed to be related to the disappearance of Mariah.

No additional volunteer searches are scheduled at this time.

There is a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday with an update from officials.

We plan to live stream that on WSPA.com.