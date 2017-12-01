AP FACT CHECK: Scarborough staffer death not a mystery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump asked via Twitter if NBC would fire political talk show host Joe Scarborough based on an “unsolved mystery” years ago in Florida.

Trump added, “Investigate!” in the Wednesday tweet.

It was an apparent reference to the death of Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach congressional office.

THE FACTS:

The 2001 death was investigated after Klausutis was found dead in the office. It isn’t considered a mystery.

An autopsy revealed that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition and a coroner concluded she passed out and hit her head as she fell. The coroner said the head injury caused the death, but she wasn’t struck by another person.

The death occurred a month after Scarborough announced he was leaving office. Scarborough was in Washington when Klausutis died.