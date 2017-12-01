130 New Jobs: Bosch expanding plant in Anderson

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Bosch Group announced plans Friday to expand it’s operations in Anderson County and create 130 new jobs.

The company – which provides technology used for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and connected industry – will invest $152 million in it’s facility at 4421 Highway 81 in Anderson.

This expansion will include growth of several product lines related to automotive electronic components.

“South Carolina continues to lead the region in manufacturing employment growth,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt in a written statement. “Expansions like this one are important job creators for our state, and we look forward to seeing a global innovator like Bosch Group continue to grow in South Carolina.”

Hiring for the new jobs has already started. You can get more information on the process by clicking here.