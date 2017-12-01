Broad River members to lose power overnight

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA)–Some people in Cherokee County will be without electricity overnight Friday.

According to Broad River Electric, members in northern Blacksburg and Grover will experience an outage starting at 11:30pm. It’s required for maintenance and should be restored by 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2.

The maintenance concerns an issue at a Duke Energy delivery point and is described as “urgent.” Broad River Electric says there were limited options available as to when the maintenance could occur and the work couldn’t wait until the spring when temperatures are warmer.

Broad River also says by scheduling the outage at night, it will minimize the impact on members.

For more information, click here. Members can also contact our Member Services Department to talk to a representative by calling 866-687-2667.