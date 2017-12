(WSPA) – The last full moon of the year will light up the night sky on Sunday.

The moon will appear larger and brighter, but it won’t be as impressive as the Supermoon in November 2016 when the moon was closer to Earth than it had been prior to 1948.

NASA says Sunday’s supermoon will be the first in a series. There will also be supermoons on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.

