CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) –People are asked to avoid an area of Highway 29 where firefighters are battling a blaze in Gaffney.

It’s at 1841 Old Georgia Highway.

Firefighters say they’re battling a fire at the old Sunny Slope Packing Plant, and are asking people to avoid that area of Highway 29.

Dispatch says the call was received a little after 6 a.m. and at least one person is reportedly injured.

City of Gaffney firefighters are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on Fire Avoid Hwy 29 in Gaffney pic.twitter.com/MtGXLvXg4G — Gaffney Fire Dept (@GaffneyFire) December 1, 2017