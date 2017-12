Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a suspect.

They say the victim’s vehicle was entered at Primrose School and her purse was stolen.

Police say the victim’s stolen credit cards were later used by the pictured suspect at the Walgreens and CVS on Blueridge Dr.

They are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call crime stoppers at 23-crime.