Hendersonville officer involved in shooting, dispatch says

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart store in Hendersonville.

Dispatch says 9-1-1 received a call about a drug complaint at the Walmart Supercenter on Highlands Square Drive just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

A Hendersonville police officer responded to the complaint and fired shots, according to dispatch.

EMS responded to the scene, but dispatch would not confirm if anyone was injured.

Hendersonville Police Department is expected to release more information on Friday morning.