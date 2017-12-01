Hometown Holidays in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA/PRESS RELEASE) — Hendersonville is the location of our latest Daybreak Hometown Holidays spotlight. This season, the city and surrounding area are offering holiday productions at the Flat Rock Playhouse, an iceless-skating rink, carriage rides, craft shows, holiday concerts, a Christmas parade, and many other events for all ages.

A release from the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority says “Home for the Holiday” allows visitors to experience the holidays with small town charm, sprinkled with excitement for the entire family.

The unique stores along Main Street are decked out with Christmas decorations for the season. Large wreaths with big red bows hang from streetlights, along with twinkling lights and decorations in the planters that line the serpentine street.

Discover the Winter Wonderland, located in the Visitor Center’s parking lot during the holiday season. The Centerpiece of the Wonderland is an iceless skating rink. The synthetic ice skating rink is made from special polymers so it can be enjoyed year-round in any temperature. Bring your wish list and camera for visits with Santa Claus. Enjoy roasting a marsh mellow for a tasty s’more, sipping a cup of hot chocolate, taking a horse-drawn carriage ride, or playing a game of corn hole. Check the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority’s web site for dates and times.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will run November 30th through the December 17th at the Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown. Evening performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00PM and matinées Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $12.50 – $25 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street in Hendersonville, NC.

The holidays are a time for celebration and dining with friends and family. Many restaurants in the greater Hendersonville area offer festive seasonal menus during the holidays. The Holiday Dining Guide lists restaurants open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Be sure to make reservations!

Check the calendar of events on the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority web site for dates, times and locations of each event.

The free Home for the Holidays calendar of event brochure offers activities happening during November and December to help make your holidays cheery and bright. For information on Christmas tree farms, holiday dining guide, or to receive a Hendersonville Vacation Planner, visit the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority web site at www.visithendersonvillenc.org or call (828) 693-9708 / 800-828-4244.