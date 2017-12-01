Mariah Carey’s gets animated in “All I Want For Christmas Is You” movie

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Christmas is right around the corner and one of the most popular Christmas songs was turned into a movie.

Mariah Carey is getting animated in her new movie, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, with the hit song being the inspiration for the film.

Carey says she resisted allowing the song to be in films until now, but care is the voice of the main character and the executive producer.

The film tells the story of young Mariah who sees a puppy named Princess at the pet store. She decides that she wants it for Christmas, but first she has to prpve she’s responsible by taking care of her uncle’s dog. The movie’s plot expands on Carey’s 2015 children’s book of the same name, which has sold over 750,000 copies.

The animated film also includes a new original song by Carey and two other holiday hits besides the titular song.