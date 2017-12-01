Panthers DE Charles Johnson suspended for 4 games

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended for the team’s next four games.

Johnson violated the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances according to a story on the Panther’s official website. He will be eligible to return to the team on Christmas, the day after the Panthers play Tampa Bay.

Johnson indicated he took a banned substance while trying to recover from a back injury.

Here is Johnson’s full statement:

“I accept full responsibility. I have been recovering from back surgery, dealing with the daily grind of football and mistakenly thought this could help. It was an error in judgement on my part. We have a special group here I wanted to be a part of and felt an obligation to do my part by getting back as soon as possible. I have always prided myself on being a person who does things the right way through hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I want to apologize to my team, Mr. Richardson and Panthers fans for this mistake. Regretfully I have disappointed people, but I promise to come back ready to redeem myself when this suspension is over.”

DE Charles Johnson has been suspended four games https://t.co/QeKTGzcRSq — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017