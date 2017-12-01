Prince Named Head Coach At Berea

After stepping down at Southside earlier in the week, Julius Prince was named head coach at Berea Thursday, taking over a team that’s struggled to even make the playoffs in recent seasons.

Prince guided Southside since 2011 and his team this year posted a 5-5 mark.

His best campaign with the Tigers was 2015 with a 7-5 record.

His Southside assistant Jermale Kelly will join him in his new job.

Kelly, a former South Carolina wide receiver, is one of the all-time greats in Berea football history and was the state’s first Mr. Football in 1997.