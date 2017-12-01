Prosecutors seek to seize assets of ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli

By Published:
Martin Shkreli
Martin Shkreli FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York after being taken into custody following a securities probe. Jurors heard testimony from the government’s last witness on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, a day after Shkreli’s lawyer told the court his client won’t take the witness stand during his securities fraud trial. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli’s one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The album that the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue Shkreli should forfeit after his securities fraud conviction earlier this year.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan album, they say he should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, a Picasso painting and other valuables.

Shkreli’s lawyer said on Friday that his client would fight the government’s demand.

Dubbed “Pharma Bro,” Shkreli is perhaps best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.