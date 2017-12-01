Ted Turner agrees to sell private island to SC

ST. PHILLIPS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Media magnate Ted Turner says he’ll sell an island to South Carolina to help a popular, but eroding state park.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Thursday that the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism asked state legislators to pay $5 million for St. Phillips Island, located near Hunting Island State Park. Turner has owned the 4,682-acre (1,895-hectare) barrier island outside Beaufort since 1979 and listed it in 2014 for $24 million.

Turner said in a statement that the island has offered an opportunity to interact with nature and observe raw beauty that he hopes future generations will be able to enjoy. St. Phillips is among the largest privately held, undeveloped barrier islands left on the coast.

State parks department director Duane Parrish said the opportunity is thrilling.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)