Columbia –

Abbeville scored 14 points in the 4th quarter to defeat Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the 2-A state title, 14-7. It marks the first time in school history that Abbeville has won 3 straight state championships.

JaBryant Sanders scored the Panthers first touchdown on a fumble recovery in the endzone, while Junior Rapley scored the game winning TD with 3:32 to play in the 4th quarter on a 26-yard run.