Arrest made in connection to N.C. Amber Alert case

Jacksonville, N.C. (WSPA) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

32-year-old Earl Kimrey was taken into custody Friday. Kimrey went before a state magistrate and has been charged with Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Investigators believe that Mariah is deceased due to evidence gathered throughout the investigation.

The searches will now shift to a recovery process.

Kimrey is currently being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond. He could also face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.