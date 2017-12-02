Gaffney loses piece of history after Sunny Slope fire

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Fire crews in Gaffney were back out at the old Sunny Slope fruit packing shed Saturday.

The fire chief says the plant was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, and two people were injured by the flames.

But for Gaffney residents, the building was more than just an old business.

Michael Gaffney is a direct descendant of the city’s founding family, and says Sunny Slope was a constant part of his childhood.

“When you needed peaches, that’s where you got peaches. They started the Peach Festival back in the 1970’s,” he says.

Even after production shut down and the property was sold, the building always stood as a reminder of the simpler times.

Friday morning, flames ripped through the old building, and destroyed everything.

“It’s like an empty feeling that you have that you lost something that you’re not going to get back,” says Gaffney native Alan Greene. “We lost part of history.”

Fire officials say SLED will help with the investigation into what exactly started the fire.