Help find 3 missing teens in Spindale

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Spindale are looking for three missing teenagers who were last seen in the area of Spindale Street.

The missing teens are:

16-year-old Lourdes “Lola” Leidig is 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with green eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt.

15-year-old Alicia Earley is 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored shirt.

16-year-old Diamond Shands is 5’7″ tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and a red wig. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt.

Leidig and Shands have ties to the Asheville area while Earley has ties to the Ellenboro area.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.