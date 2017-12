GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a he was hit by a car on Academy Street in Greenville late Friday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, 22-year-old Douglas Caffery died at the hospital shortly after 6:00pm on Saturday.

The coroner says Caffery was trying to cross Academy Street just before midnight when he was hit.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department.