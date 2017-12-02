Man killed in single-car crash in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a single-car crash in Abbeville County early Saturday morning.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office, Austin R Haynie, 22 of Abbeville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office report states that the crash happened on Flat Rock Rd. in Antreville.

First responders were called to the scene around 3:00 a.m.

According to the coroner’s report, the car went off of the roadway and struck a tree.

This accident is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.