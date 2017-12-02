Moped driver killed in Greenville crash

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A moped driver died Saturday morning after a crash on Wenwood Road in Greenville.

According to the coroner, the 53-year-old driver ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.

The driver died at the scene near Mauldin Road just after 10:00am.

The Greenville Police Department is investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

