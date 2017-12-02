Search for suspects after two injured in overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Deputies are searching for suspects after two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.

The Greenville Sheriff’s Office got a call about two gunshot victims around midnight Saturday. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and one of those victims is in critical condition.

This happened on Monaghan Avenue.

Officials say information shows that the suspects arrived in two different cars. Those vehicles have been identified as a Burgundy Pathfinder and a White Mustang.

The suspects were wearing masks when they got out of the cars and started shooting.

Right now, deputies are not sure how many suspects were involved or how many weapons were fired.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.