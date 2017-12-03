Clemson #1 seed in College Football Playoff

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers have been selected as the number one seed in the fourth year of the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will go on to face the number 4 seed Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2018.

Gametime is set for 8:45 p.m. EST. and will be televised on ESPN.

The winners of the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl held in Pasadena, California will meet in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to determine this season’s college football champion.

