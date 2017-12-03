Clemson fans ready for re-match with Crimson Tide

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – For the third straight year, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoffs.

Tiger fans are ready for the re-match and say January 1, 2018 can’t get here soon enough.

This is the game Clemson fans were hoping for, so they can prove once and for all they are a top contender in college football.

“Every single year we haven’t been favored to beat Alabama, and every single year there’s a huge [debate] “This Clemson team isn’t legit, they aren’t gonna beat Alabama this year,” says Christian Chapman, a junior at Clemson.

Tobie Stevens is a server at The Esso Club, and she says the Clemson hot-spot was packed wall-to-wall for today’s selection show. She says the cheers stopped for one brief moment.

“You could hear a pin drop when number four came up because everybody, well mostly everybody, wanted Alabama,” she says.

After the last two championships, fans are ready to settle the score and prove that the underdogs are ready to fight.

“We already have that chip on our shoulder, and I feel like we always play a lot better when we do have that chip on our shoulder,” Chapman says.

“[Alabama is] definitely going to be the team to beat, and I think we can pull it out,” says Stevens.

If you want to follow the Tigers to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, click here for more information on travel packages.