Dorman came up just short on a potential game-winning two-point try and fell against Dutch Fork Saturday, 28-27, in the 5A state championship game while Chapman saw Dillon score 20 unanswered third quarter points in getting a 55-27 victory over the Panthers for the 3A crown.

Chapman’s 20-game winning streak ends in the process.

Dorman has a 12-game streak snapped.