Hundreds of motorcycle riders deliver toys in Greenville



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hundreds of motorcycles were seen and heard in downtown Greenville as riders delivered toys to County Square, Sunday.

The toys were delivered to help the Julie Valentine Center to help families have a merry Christmas.

32nd Annual Christmas Toy Run was hosted by the Greenville chapter of ABATE OF SC.

The run began at the Greenville Shrine Club on Beverly Road. The Parker Fire District lead the run.

The Julie Valentine Center provides free confidential service to sexual assault victims and abused children.

Riders took time out of their scheduled to transport the toys.

“Well just you know trying to make some kid have a merry Christmas, that’s all it is for me,” says Tim Bishop of Greer.

Over 500 motorcyclists took part in the ride.

Over 300 children are on the list to receive gifts this year.