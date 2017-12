COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading to Tampa, FL to play in the Outback Bowl on January 1.

The Gamecocks will face the Michigan Wolverines beginning at noon at Raymond James Stadium.

South Carolina finished the season 8-4 overall (5-3 SEC).

See you in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/8tnbEl7owh — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 3, 2017