Two hurt in deputy-involved crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt, including a Greenville County deputy, after a crash involving two motorcycles Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, a Sheriff’s Office motorcycle unit was involved in a crash with another motorcycle shortly before 2:30pm.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive and Agnew Road.

Both people who were injured suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.