Two hurt in deputy-involved crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt, including a Greenville County deputy, after a crash involving two motorcycles Sunday afternoon.
According to deputies, a Sheriff’s Office motorcycle unit was involved in a crash with another motorcycle shortly before 2:30pm.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive and Agnew Road.
Both people who were injured suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
SC Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.