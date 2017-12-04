Best buys of December

Christmas is only 3 weeks away. And while Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, that doesn’t mean the rock bottom deals are over.

You just need to have a strategy, and part of that is letting online tools do the work for you.

Take Best Buy’s “20 Days of Doorbusters,” for example. Each one, only lasting 24 hours. So to score the best deal, it’s up to you to keep track of pricing.

‘We do price gaurantees. So if you come in today and buy something, and then anytime between now and January 14th it goes on sale for cheaper, if you bring us the receipt, we’ll give you that price difference back,” said Josh Williams with Best Buy in Spartanburg.

Still, knowing how quickly the deals change can be overwhelming.

“It can be tough because you’re trying to figure out when to get the best deal,” said John Lucas.

To help, let online price trackers do the work for you. This one from Dealnews, as well as this one at CamelCamelCamel, send you alerts when prices drop.

DealNews experts also say specific categories in December outshine Black Friday.

“Toys will go on sale, and we’re talking about big names like Lego and Barbie, Starwars, even. And if you see it on sale, grab it because inventory runs out on the toys everybody wants,” said Janice Lieberman with Dealnews.

Gift card deals also peak in December, as well and some winter clothing and jewelry.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone, Black Friday is the time when you can get really good deals on previous generations, but in December you might see some discounts on current generations like the 7, 8 and even the X.”

Speaking of phones, download apps of your favorite stores and you’ll get early access to deals.

That’s smarts savings, whether you’re just getting started or you shop for Christmas all year.

“I’m one of those, I’m sorry, no I shouldn’t apologize, it’s a good thing,” said shopper, Lou Stackhouse, with an unapologetic smile.