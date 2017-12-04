Christmas event planned for children battling cancer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) Christmas should be a magical time for young children but for those battling cancer and served by Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) it is often a time full of hospital stays, painful treatments and sleepless nights.

On December 5th, CCP will help to ensure these brave children remember how to “just be kids” and their families experience more joy and less worry for the holidays.

“CCP’s December 5th event will be more than just a Christmas party, it will be an opportunity for children undergoing treatment

and their siblings to forget cancer for a moment and just enjoy this very special time of year,” explained Executive Director Laura Allen. “Families served by CCP will gather, share in festive cheer and gain encouragement and hope for the future of their loved one as they meet survivors and connect with others fighting similar battles.”

CCP, formerly known as The Children’s Security Blanket, is creating a holiday celebration for the children they serve unlike any they have ever experienced. These children and their siblings will be treated to horse drawn carriage rides, a festive holiday dinner and presents galore. Families will join in Christmas caroling, games and crafts before having special holiday family portraits made. CCP

clients will also receive everything they need for a full Christmas dinner at home.

In addition to the Christmas gathering, CCP’s families with a child undergoing active treatment will have their spirits lifted and burdens lightened in another way as well. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor the nonprofit has funds to cover many rent, utility, car and insurance payments for families during December, eliminating some of the financial worries that often accompany the holidays.

“Holidays can be stressful under the best of circumstances,” said Allen, “Caring for a child who has cancer can put a huge strain on families, making the emotional and financial demands of holiday time especially hard. This donor’s amazing gift will make it possible for us to alleviate financial pressure for these families so they can focus on enjoying a memorable Christmas with their precious children.”

The amazing and heartwarming Christmas celebration will cap off a year of dramatic expansion for Children’s Cancer Partners. Started in 2001, Children’s Cancer Partners grew from a project of the Spartanburg Breakfast Optimist Club. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, S.C. but has now expanded its reach to encompass families throughout all of

North and South Carolina.

Nearly 500 of these children and family members are expected to enjoy CCP’s Christmas Spectacular. Children up to age 18 may be referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After meeting with the child and their family to identify specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them until the child reaches the age of 21. The nonprofit provides food,

transportation and lodging for families who often have to travel to obtain the lifesaving treatment their children need. The group also offers tremendous emotional support, special events and other resources that enrich the lives of the children, parents and siblings.

“We recently changed the name of our organization to express clearly our service to the entire Carolinas, where over 600 new pediatric cancer diagnoses are made each year,” explained Allen. “Our mission remains the same-getting all children to lifesaving cancer treatment regardless of family circumstances. Our new name more accurately explains whom we serve, why and where. We truly partner with cancer treatment professionals and the families through every step of the difficult childhood cancer journey.”

For more information about CCP, click here.